'Life-threatening' conditions expected at Central Florida beaches as disturbance approaches coast: NWS

As a disturbance off the coast of Florida continues to swirl, forecasters have issued multiple warnings that beachgoers should pay attention to.

A small area of low pressure, currently located about 150 miles northeast of the Bahamas, is currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorm activity, according to the National Hurricane Center. There's a medium chance (40%) that this disturbance develops into a tropical depression as it approaches the northeastern coast of Florida or the Georgia coast early on Friday.

Even if this system doesn't develop, it's still expected to bring hazardous conditions to all of Central Florida's beaches, according to the National Weather Service office in Melbourne. That includes bands of breezy to gusty showers and isolated storms north of Cape Canaveral and a high risk of life-threatening rip currents with large breaking waves along the coast.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Friday for the following areas in Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties:

Ormond Beach

Daytona Beach

New Smyrna Beach

Canaveral National Seashore

Vero Beach

Cocoa Beach

Satellite Beach

Melbourne Beach

Fort Pierce Inlet

Jensen Beach

St. Lucie Inlet

Hobe Sound

The surf on Thursday at Volusia and Brevard county beaches is expected to reach 5 to 7 feet. On Friday, the surf height is an estimated 3 to 6 feet.

Photo: National Weather Service

A high rip current risk has been issued for the same areas through late Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. A high rip current risk means that life-threatening rip currents are "likely" in the surf zone, which is the area of the beach closest to the shoreline.

"Beachgoers should remain out of the water!" NWS Melbourne said.

Rip current safety

Here are some safety tips about rip currents from the National Weather Service:

Before you get to the beach

Know how to swim

Check local surf zone forecast before heading to the beach

When you get to the beach

Swim at a lifeguard-protected beach

Obey all posted safety signs

Never swim alone

Stay at least 100 feet away from piers and jetties where rip currents are most common

If you get caught in a rip current

Relax, rip currents don't pull you under

Don't swim against the current

You could escape by swimming out of the current in a direction following the shoreline or toward breaking waves, then angle yourself toward the beach

Float or tread water if the current circulates back to the shore

Draw attention to yourself if you don't think you can reach the shore by yelling or waving for help

If you see someone in trouble

Get help from a lifeguard

Call 911 if a lifeguard isn't present

Try to direct the person to swim following the shoreline to escape the rip current

Throw the person something that floats

Do not enter the water without a floation device

Click here for more rip current safety tips.