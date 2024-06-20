Disturbance off Florida coast could become tropical depression, bring hazardous conditions to beaches: NHC

The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances for development of an area of low pressure located off the east coast of Florida.

Right now, it's located about 150 miles east of the Bahamas, where it's producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, the NHC said.

In a Thursday morning update, forecasters said this system has a medium chance (40%) of becoming a tropical depression as it moves toward the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph. It's expected to reach the northeastern coast of Florida or the Georgia coast early on Friday morning.

Even if this system doesn't develop further, it's still expected to impact Florida's coast.

Photo: NOAA

From Thursday night to Friday morning, bands of breezy to gusty showers and isolated storms are expected north of Cape Canaveral, according to the National Weather Service office in Melbourne.

Hazardous beach and marine conditions are also expected along the coast. There's a high risk of life-threatening rip currents with large breaking waves at all of Central Florida's Atlantic beaches, forecasters said.

"Beachgoers should remain out of the water!" NWS Melbourne said.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a broad area of low pressure located in the Gulf of Mexico, near where Tropical Storm Alberto officially formed on Wednesday. There's a 50% chance that this disturbance forms over the next week.

Tropical Storm Alberto is currently located about 25 miles west of Tampico, Mexico, as of 8 a.m., the NHC said. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph, but weakening is expected as the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season moves inland over Mexico on Thursday. It's expected to dissipate over Mexico later on Thursday or on Thursday night.