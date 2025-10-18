Invest 98 Tracker: forecast, track, spaghetti models

article

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center called a wave making its way westward across the atlantic an Invest system, meaning that is being watched and investigated by NHC for future development.

As of the 2PM update, there is a 30 percent chance of development is possible in the Southern Caribbean this invest wave trucking westward across the Atlantic. This right now is a large area of disorganized storms with a gradual development is possible the next few days. Regardless of development, this will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Leeward Islands.

Tracking models are consistent with the increasing chance of development, but still all over the place when it comes to the track. Water is VERY warm in the southern Caribbean and there is little windshear over that area as well so going to be watching how that wave interacts with both factors will be something that we will have to watch carefully.

Models suggest that this storm could be a tropical depression or tropical storm by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Next name on the list is Melissa. Spaghetti models are very unsure of where this system will track as of now, but as this system progresses west, the FOX 35 Storm Team will bring you the latest once models start to agree on a track.