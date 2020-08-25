Hurricane Laura forms, expected to strengthen significantly and make landfall as Category 3 hurricane

Laura, which has been upgraded to a hurricane, is moving across the Gulf of Mexico, getting closer to making landfall along the Texas- Louisana coast as a major hurricane.

Hurricane Laura formed on Tuesday morning. Forecasters expect the system to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane, making it our first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the system is about 585 miles southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana. It is moving west-northwest at 16 mph. It will approach the Texas- Louisana coast on Wednesday night, moving inland on Thursday.

They also said that Laura currently has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with higher gusts. It is expected to strengthen significantly over the next 36 hours, becoming a major hurricane upon landfall. Major hurricanes begin as a Category 3 with 111 mph winds.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King said that the storm will likely have a devastating effect at the point of landfall. Damaging winds, flooding and tornadoes are all likely.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Freeport, Texas to San Luis Pass

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

San Luis Pass, Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City, Louisiana

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

San Luis Pass, Texas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Sargent, Texas to San Luis Pass

East of Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

San Luis Pass to Freeport Texas

Morgan City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

After Laura, the tropics look quiet for at least the next week.

The peak of hurricane season occurs typically on September 10 with a slow decrease in activity as we head into October and November.

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

