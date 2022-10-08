Hurricane Julia forms in the Atlantic as a Category 1 storm

article

Tropical Storm Julia has now become Hurricane Julia, making the Category 1 storm the tenth named storm of 2022.

Saturday night, Julia was located west of San Andres Island Columbia and 80 miles East of Nicaragua. Julia is moving with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Hurricane Julia is expected to bring life-threatening flash floods and mudslides possible from heavy rains over Central America and Southern Mexico through early next week.

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina Islands Colombia

Nicaragua from Bluefields to Puerto Cabezas

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Nicaragua north of Puerto Cabezas to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Nicaragua south of Bluefields to the Nicaragua/Costa Rica border

Nicaragua north of Puerto Cabezas to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

Pacific coast of Nicaragua

Pacific coast of Honduras

Coast of El Salvador

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Honduras from the Nicaragua/Honduras border to Punta Patuca

Julia is expected to make landfall on the coast of Nicaragua during the next several hours and expected to weaken once it moves inland.

The system is not expected to be any threat to Florida or the rest of the United States.

So far, the 2022 Atlantic hurricane center has produced nine named storms: Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, and Ian. The next two names on the list are Julia and Karl. October ranks as the third-most-active month (behind September and August) for tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin, typically producing about two named storms , one of which becomes a hurricane. And every other October, on average, one of those hurricanes intensifies into a " major hurricane ," achieving Category 3 or higher intensity on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale .

NOAA predicts an above normal hurricane season, calling for 14-20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which 6-10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater). Of those, 3-5 could become major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater).

Hurricane season ends November 30.