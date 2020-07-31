Hurricane Isaias draws closer to Florida, Hurricane Watch issued for Brevard County

article

Hurricane Watch has been issued for Brevard County until further notice. Hurricane Watch means hurricane force winds of 74+mph are possible within 48 hours in the watch area. A Tropical Storm warning has been issued for Indian River County, South into the Northern Florida Keys. All Hurricane warnings right now are located only over the adjacent coastal waters.

The 11am track on Hurricane ISAIAS notes current winds at 75 mph with higher gusts. The storm will continue tracking to the Northwest for the remainder of today. Heavy winds are currently battering the Southeast Bahamas and will spread North later today and tonight, as the storm continues plowing towards Florida.

Latest tropical wind modeling is highlighting the Western side of the hurricane nosing into Eastern Brevard County by 12pm Sunday. Hurricane force winds are forecast to be just offshore if not, on top of the Cape area. This will be a critical moment for East Central Florida. If the storm decided to keep moving West at that time, stronger winds will enter the interior, West of I-95, bringing impacts there.