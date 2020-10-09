Hurricane Delta expected to hit Louisiana coast as Category 2 storm on Friday

Hurricane Delta is holding steady in strength as it closes in on Louisiana.

As of 8 a.m., the storm had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and was moving to the north at 12 mph as a Category 3 storm.

The eye, or center of circulation, was about 160 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana.

Early Friday morning, a NOAA buoy east of the eyewall recorded a wave height of 35 feet and sustained winds of 78 mph, with gusts of 99 mph.

Delta will be closing in on southwestern Louisiana by 2 p.m. as a Category 2 storm, according to the latest track from the National Hurricane Center.

Life-threatening storm surge, flooding rainfall and destructive winds will inundate the area.

Six weeks ago, Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron as a Category 4 storm.

