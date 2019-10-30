Hottest Halloween ever in Orlando tomorrow?

article

Holy smokes!! Could Orlando see the hottest Halloween ever? It's certainly possible.

The extended October heat wave could take a toll on trick or treaters here in Central Florida.

"We're talking about record high temps tomorrow in the lower 90s for Central Florida and specifically for Orlando." Said Good Day Orlando Meteorologist Jayme King.

Orlando's long standing Halloween high temperature record goes back to 1922 registering at 90 degrees. The Fox 35 Weather team is looking for a high near 91 tomorrow afternoon. Stay cool!

