Hot weekend ahead, with temps climbing to the low 90s

It'll be a hot weekend, with afternoon high temperatures climbing to the low-90s.

On Saturday, expect a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2 PM.

Orlando will hit 93 degrees, with temperatures near 90 along the coast.

Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Overnight lows will drop to the mid-and-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Zombie storm arrives in the tropics, expert explains what this is

On Sunday, temperatures will climb to around 92 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

There will be a 40% coverage of showers and storms.

Evening temperatures will drop to the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts.