Hot weekend ahead, with temps climbing to the low 90s
Orlando, FL - It'll be a hot weekend, with afternoon high temperatures climbing to the low-90s.
On Saturday, expect a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2 PM.
Orlando will hit 93 degrees, with temperatures near 90 along the coast.
Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Overnight lows will drop to the mid-and-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.
On Sunday, temperatures will climb to around 92 degrees under mostly sunny skies.
There will be a 40% coverage of showers and storms.
Evening temperatures will drop to the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies.
