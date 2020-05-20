High temperatures in mid-90s to bring a taste of summer

I hope you like it hot!

In the coming days, you can expect to see your dog slurping up the water as it tries to keep cool. The daytime highs will reach the mid 90s and the heat index will touch 100 degrees -- and that's in the shade.

A major storm system anchored over Kentucky will spin away and pull up summer-like temps for all of Central Florida. This spinning low pressure will produce some heavy rainfall and violent storms across the Carolina's while we just get hotter.

The temperatures along our west coast will hit the mid to upper 80s due to some cooling off the Gulf of Mexico waters. However, inland areas and our east coast beaches will top out in the low to mid-90s each day.

There will not be any records broken these next few days, but the heat index will top out near 101 across Orange, Seminole, and Lake counties. By Sunday the wind direction will switch and bring some cooling from the Atlantic ocean

