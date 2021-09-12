Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane forecasters monitor 5 systems

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring five systems across the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, one of which is likely to soon become a tropical depression.

DISTURBANCE ONE

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that showers and thunderstorms are ramping up over the Bay of Campeche and the southern Gulf of Mexico and east of a surface trough of low pressure. A tropical depression is expected to form on Sunday while the system moves northwestward and then northward near the coast of northeastern Mexico. Chances of formation are at 90 percent. Further development is possible through the week if the system remains over water.

An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is said to be scheduled to investigate the system on Sunday.

Nevertheless, the disturbance will produce heavy rains across portions of southern Mexico on Sunday, leading to possible flash flooding and mudslides, forecasters said. That rain will eventually move into the coasts of Texas and Louisiana on the same day, continuing there through the middle of the week. Flash, urban, and isolated river flooding could occur.

DISTURBANCE TWO

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands, the NHC said. Environmental conditions are becoming less conducive for development though and the chances of a tropical depression forming are decreasing while the system moves westward over the far eastern Atlantic. Strong upper-level winds and marginally warm ocean temperatures should limit development. Formation chances stand at 20 percent over the next two to five days.

Nonetheless, the disturbance could bring locally heavy rain across the Cabo Verde Islands on Sunday.

DISTURBANCE THREE

The NHC said that a non-tropical area of low pressure is located over the far northeastern Atlantic, several hundred miles northeast of the Azores.

They said that the system should move south-southeastward towards warmer waters, which could allow for the low to gradually acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics by the middle of next week. Formation chances are at 20 percent over the next two to five days.

DISTURBANCE FOUR

Another tropical wave is forecasted to move off the west coast of Africa in a couple of days, forecasters said. Gradual development of the system is possible thereafter and a tropical depression could form by the middle of the week while it moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. Formation chances stand at 10 percent over the next two days but 60 percent over the next five.

DISTURBANCE FIVE

The NHC said that an area of low pressure is expected to form north of the southeastern Bahamas in a few days resulting from the northern end of a tropical wave interacting with an upper-level trough. Gradual development of the system is possible and a tropical depression could form by the middle of the week, several hundred miles southeast of the Carolinas, while moving northwestward across the western Atlantic. Formation chances are at zero percent over the next two days but 50 percent over the next five.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

September 10th was the official peak of hurricane season. So far, there have been 13 named storms. If another one forms, it will be called ‘Nicholas.’

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King previously explains that once the peak of hurricane season passes, typically it means there will be fewer occurrences of hurricanes and tropical storms, but don't put your guard down.

"We're fair game until November 30th. Stuff can happen and it can happen late in the season," he said.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.