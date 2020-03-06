Hazardous marine conditions developing

Hazardous boating conditions are developing, as winds strengthen out of the northwest on Friday.

A small craft advisory is in effect until 7:00 PM, which means strong winds could capsize or damage vessels.

A gale warning goes into effect at 7:00 PM until 4AM Saturday.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, with seas building 7-10 ft.

After a chilly start in the 30s and 40s, expect full sunshine and blue skies on Saturday, with temperatures topping off in the 60s areawide.

Sunday will be a bit warmer, with highs around 71 degrees.

We will stay rain-free as we head into next week, with temperatures gradually warming to around 80 degrees by Tuesday.