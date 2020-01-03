Friday will reach near-record temperature highs before weekend chill

Temperatures will be on the rise across Central Florida on Friday.

Area highs, especially west of I-95, will reach the mid-80s with ease in the afternoon.

Record temperatures for the day in Orlando go back to 2017 with 86 degrees.

FOX 35 Meteorologist Jayme King says we'll get very close to that this afternoon.

He says skies will be mixed, featuring sunshine and clouds and breezes rising from time to time from the south.

Friday night, King says skies continue to cloud up, while temperatures stay mild with mid-to-upper 60s overnight as the cold front approaches.

Rain chances increase around North Central Florida after 4 a.m. with coverage expanding south into Orlando after around 10 a.m.

Behind the front, skies clear overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, and it's at that time when temperatures really drop off, according to King.

Sunday morning wake-up temperatures fall into the 40s area-wide with highs Sunday afternoon in the low-to-mid 60s with full sunshine.

