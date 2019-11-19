Freezing rain, snow for New York & New England

An icy mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow will move through interior portions of the Northeast and into New England on Tuesday.

With temperatures below freezing, rain will turn to ice, making for dangerous driving conditions in New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

A cold rain is expected for the coastal cities from Portland to Boston and New York.

Ice accumulations less than 1/4 of an inch with 1 to 3 inches of snow possible before the precipitation tapers off Tuesday evening.