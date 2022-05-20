RADAR: Track the storms moving through Orlando, Central Florida

Keep the umbrella nearby this weekend because it will be needed. Track the storms and view radar above.

A surge of tropical moisture is pushing in from the south and will be increasing our rain chances over the weekend. We have declared Friday and Saturday as FOX 35 Impact Days.

Here is the Science: Down in the Caribbean, there is a westward-moving tropical wave that has been dumping rain across Central America. Simultaneously, there is a broad area of low pressure -- also known as the Central American Gyre – that is helping to move that moisture into Central Florida. The Central American Gyre is typical for late spring/early fall and is known to produce torrential rainfall, rough surf, and tropical cyclones, though not the case this weekend.

Both Friday and Saturday have an 80% chance of rainfall. While this is fueled by tropical moisture, which is moisture coming from the Caribbean (not to be confused with having tropical characteristics).



HOW MUCH COULD IT RAIN

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening with the primary threats being wind gusts up to 60mpg in stronger storms, along with hail, and lightning. Areas could see between one and two inches of rain, which could lead to ponding or flooding on the roadways.

It is not expected to rain the entire weekend, but when the rain begins, it will pour. On Saturday, the best chances of rain will be in the afternoon and evening. There is a 50% chance of rain on Sunday.