Foggy start to Wednesday for Central Florida drivers

It's a foggy start for North Central Florida, with visibility down to 1 mile in some spots early Wednesday morning.

As of 5:00 AM, visibility was down to 1 mile in Ocala and 2 miles in Leesburg. Some of the worst areas early have been up in Marion County over into portions of Northwest Lake County, visibilities there have fallen to zero at times.

Also, be mindful around local bus stops and schools this morning as kids head into the classrooms. We will continue to monitor this situation from the 35 weather and Sky fox traffic centers.

Some tips for driving in the fog:

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Use your low-beam headlights- using high beam lights causes glare, making it more difficult for you to see what's ahead of you on the road.

Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.

Visibility will improve after sunrise at 6:40 AM in Orlando.

Warm and humid conditions will stick around through the afternoon, with high temperatures topping off in the mid-80s.

There's a 30% chance of scattered showers with higher coverage expected on Friday, as a strong cold front pushes over the state.

Cooler, drier air will filter into central Florida this weekend, with afternoon high temperatures in the 70s, and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.