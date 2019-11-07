First It's hot, then it's not!!

article



Well, the song remains the same as we work through this Thursday weather wise. Quite warm, humid, slim to none rain chances and not typical at all of early November. This weekend though, the song will be changing and I think you'll like what you hear! A strong cold front will approach the region later tonight and into Friday morning. This system will enhance the rain chances as fronts typically do but, by Friday night, rain chances will ease and cooler, drier air will move into Florida. Expect highs Saturday afternoon in the mid-70s. Lows overnight Saturday into Sunday morning will be around 60 in Orlando, chilly up in Gainesville at 48 degrees. Early next week, temps rise just a bit and humidity should remain a little lower. Next Wednesday looks quite interesting as a very potent front moves into the Eastern part of the nation. This system may very well provide the area with the coolest temps thus far this fall season. Stay tuned on this one for sure!