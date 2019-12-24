Cooler weather kicks off Christmas Eve in Central Florida

Christmas Eve in Central Florida is starting off noticeably cooler, with widespread 50s out the door.

Isolated showers are rotating around a slowly departing upper-level low over the Atlantic Ocean, but it'll be a much quieter day overall.

The low is also producing widespread cloud cover, which will be slow to break up through the afternoon.

Expect afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s with breezy winds out of the west at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

Tonight temperatures will drop down to around 60 degrees, with winds out of the north northwest at 5-10mph.

Christmas Day will be warmer, with temperatures topping off in the mid-and-upper 70s.

Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10mph, which will bring in a few ocean-blown slowers.

The rain chance will be low (20%) and mainly along the East Coast.

Be sure to download the FOX 35 Weather App to get your daily forecast before you leave the house.