Cooler, comfortable Wednesday

Sunshine and blue skies dominate Wedensday, with temperatures struggling to hit 70 degrees areawide.

Northerly winds will pull down cooler air, keeping afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s areawide.

Humidity will be down, so it will be very comfortable outside.

Tonight temperatures will be dropping to the low 50s under mostly clear skies.

Winds will become easterly on Thursday, helping boost up temperatures.

This weekend, we will hit the low 80s with a slight chance (20%) of scattered showers.