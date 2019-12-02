Coldest air of the season so far for Central Florida arrives tonight!

article

It's coming in like a wrecking ball!!! Talking a big time drop in temps for Central Florida as a cold front moves through the area today. The warm weekend we experienced locally is a distant memory, look for temperatures this afternoon to hover in the 60s under a canopy of bright Central Florida sunshine, winds will be rather gusty at times. As we head into the overnight tonight into Tuesday morning, the coldest air of the season for Central Florida will be firmly in place. Expect lows to tumble down into the 30s in most locations, the exception will be in some of the beach front communities. Patchy frost will be possible in the wind protected areas of Alachua, Marion, Northern Sumter, Inland Volusia and Northern Lake Counties. Tuesday looks liike a chilly day for the entire region with highs near 60 despite full sunshine. So, bundle up and please be careful with any fires or space heaters you use to keep warm.