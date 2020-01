Bundle up! We're walking out the door to the 30s and 40s Monday morning.

A frost advisory is in effect for Marion, Alachua and Flagler counties until 8:00 AM.

Temperatures falling to the low 30s before sunrise will result in frost formation.

Kids heading back to school in Volusia, Seminole and Flagler counties will need a coat.

Temperatures will climb to the mid-and-upper 60s under sunshine and blue skies Monday afternoon.