Christmas Outlook

I have been keeping my eye on the long-term forecast models and right now they are in good agreement that we may find ourselves with a nice gift of pleasant weather. The next two weeks will be active, with a 4-5 day interval of storm systems/cold fronts. Right now, the timing is looking good...with one cold front long gone, and the next one a few days away.

A storm system will begin to take shape on Christmas Day across Texas and the plains states. That should put higher pressures over Florida for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures should be pleasantly mild with highs in the mid 70's.

Forecasts models do become questionable after 7-8 days in the future. So, plenty of time to adjust this forecast, but right now it is looking good! GR