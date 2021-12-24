Christmas Forecast: What weather to expect as you celebrate the holiday

Merry Christmas, Central Florida!

There is some lovely weather in store for the big day.

As Santa makes his way to your Christmas tree on Friday night, he will have no problem getting there. Skies will be mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Then, as you open your presents Saturday morning, temperatures remain in the 50s but the sun will be shining.

As you head out to church or enjoy lunch outside, there is no chance for rain and temperatures will be warming into the mid to upper-70s.

The FOX 35 Storm Team wishes you and your family a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

