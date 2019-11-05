Chilly Air On The Way

The clouds are aligning for a nice shot of cool air this weekend! The strong cold front will arrive late Friday and push to our south by Saturday morning. The wind direction will not be perfect to pull dry air across all of Central Florida, but will do the job if you live west of I-4. Skies will be clearing Saturday morning as the drier air pushes into the area with the coolest air arriving Saturday night.

With mainly clear skies I expect Saturday night temperatures to drop into the upper 40's far north near Gainesville and Ocala. Metro Orlando area will be in the upper 50's to low 60's. Coastal areas, especially Brevard, will be milder with that ocean modified air.

This will lead to a fantastic Sunday afternoon with daytime highs in the mid to upper 70's along with plenty of sun! Enjoy! GR