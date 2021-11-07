Central Florida wakes up to 40s, 50s: How long will the cool air stick around?

Happy Sunday, Central Florida!

Sunday got off to a chilly start, with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the region. These cool conditions will stick around for the next few mornings, so keep your jacket handy.

On Sunday, dry air will dominate the Florida peninsula as our latest low pressure system zips up the east coast. There is a chance for a few coastal showers, but the rest of East Central Florida will remain dry Sunday and over the next several days.

Meanwhile, the FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking hazardous beach conditions. There is a Coastal Flood Warning, a High Surf Advisory, and a high risk for rip currents. It is not recommended to enter the surf.

Afternoon highs on Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 60s across the viewing are with breezy conditions. Wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph.

The next big thing will be a cold front by the end of the work week, into the next weekend. Stick with the FOX 35 Storm team for more updates throughout the week.

Enjoy your weekend, Central Florida!

