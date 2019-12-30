Central Florida turns cooler heading into 2020!

article

Finally! After quite a run of wetter, warm weather for Central Florida, an incoming front promises some BIG changes! The front will move through Central Florida later today and tonight. In advance of the system, temps warm to another high of 80 degrees, something quite commmon since late last week. A few showers will accompany the front this afternoon, coverage looks to be quite low. Tonight will bring the surge of cooler air with lows tumbling down into the 50s area-wide, winds will be become Northerly. Tomorrow, highs remain in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds, skies dry. On New Year's Eve, temps will fall quickly into the 50s as the sun goes down with cool temps across Central Florida for all out and about bringing in the New Year. Lows into Wednesday AM will be at the coolest levels with widespread 40s across the area. New Years Day brings another round of 60s for highs and loads of sunshine. Enjoy it all and Happy New Year!!