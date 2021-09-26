Central Florida to see temperatures in the 60s for the 1st time in months

Happy Sunday, East Central Florida.

The FOX 35 Storm Team has been tracking dry air dominating over the area and it is here to stay through at least Thursday of this week.

You can expect a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. The sun will be intense so make sure you stay hydrated and keeping your sunscreen handy.

Afternoon highs along the coast will be in the mid-80s thanks to ocean breezes and then the upper-80s, near 90 degrees across the interior. Lake County will see the warmest temperatures.

Overnight Sunday night, lows will be in the upper-60s — yes 60s! Due to low dew point temperatures, we will see lows in the 60s for the first time since May or June.

Taking a look into next weekend, we are tracking a weak cold front arriving. This front brings a 30 percent chance for showers on Friday and Saturday and slightly cooler temperatures.

This cold front is also helping to steer Hurricane Sam away from the United States.

