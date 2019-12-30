Central Florida to kick off the new year with temperatures in the 40s

A cold front is expected to move through Central Florida late Monday into early Tuesday, cooling temperatures down as we go into 2020.

On the night of New Year's Eve, temperatures are expected to be in the 50s across Central Florida. FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says to "don the boots, put on that jacket, do what you want to do and enjoy the festivities of the new season."

Wake-up temperatures on New Year's Day will then be in the 40s across Central Florida. Temperatures are not expected to break through the 60s that day.

Rain will stay away on New Year's Eve and Day as the current forecast shows rain chances at zero percent.

