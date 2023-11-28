Central Florida temps will plummet into 40s this week, but is it cold enough for falling iguanas?

Most of Central Florida will experience wake-up temperatures in the 40s on Wednesday morning, but does that mean it's cold enough for falling iguanas?

Yes, falling iguanas.

Iguanas typically slow down or become immobile when temperatures drop into the 40s, according to the National Weather Service. This means the cold-blooded reptiles could fall from trees – but not to worry, they're not dead. Just cold. Like all of us!

A maintenance worker places iguanas immobilized from cold temperatures on the pavement outside an apartment complex in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Cold-stunned iguanas fell from trees in South Florida Wednesday mornin Expand

According to FOX Weather, iguanas slow down when temps reach 50 degrees. They become stunned in cold weather when temps reach 40, and anything below that causes them to become incapacitated. These sub-40 temps need to persist for at least eight hours before iguanas can really feel the effects of it.

It's important to note that this doesn't happen often, and is most common in South Florida during strong cold fronts. These reptiles, however, are an invasive species and are not native to Florida.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a cold front sweeping the Sunshine State – and much of the U.S. – which will send temps dropping into the 40s on Wednesday, and even into the 30s in the northern parts of the state. Highs will reach the 60s in the afternoon and Floridians can expect temps in the 80s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

A maintenance worker holds an iguana immobilized from cold temperatures outside an apartment complex in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Cold-stunned iguanas fell from trees in South Florida Wednesday morning as temperatur Expand

Local National Weather Service offices in Central Florida have not issued falling iguana warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.