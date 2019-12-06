Big Changes

Be sure to enjoy this wonderful weather pattern for this weekend, because it appears we may have some very wet weather developing for next weekend. A large storm center will throw a cold front at Florida late Tuesday with a little rain and some cooler temps by Wednesday. However, the big change for Central Florida occurs when a secondary low pressure forms on the tail end of the front in the Gulf of Mexico.

Right now it looks like the heaviest rain will spread northeast into Georgia, but if the low pressure forms a bit farther south, then we end up with the heavy stuff on Friday. Regardless of the lattitude of the final storm center, both scenarios will pull abundant moisture across Florida into the weekend.

With a moist southwest flow we can expect plenty of clouds and humidity along with many rain showers for at least the first half of our weekend. Stay Tuned! GR