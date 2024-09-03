Third tropical wave emerges as NHC monitors 2 potential tropical depressions

The National Hurricane Center is now tracking three tropical waves in the Atlantic, two of which could develop into tropical depressions this week.

The latest update comes as the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season nears its peak, which is Sept. 10.

One wave, located over the eastern Caribbean Sea, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves toward the west, the NHC said in a Tuesday morning update. As this wave moves into the western Caribbean and southwestern Gulf of Mexico later this week, environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for development.

Over the weekend, a tropical depression could form. There's a medium (40%) chance that happens, forecasters said.

Another tropical wave, which also has a medium (40%) chance for development, can be found in the far eastern Atlantic, where it's producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The NHC said a tropical depression could form in a few days as environmental conditions become more favorable.

This tropical wave is expected to move slowly toward the west-northwest or northwest over the eastern Atlantic Ocean and could bring heavy rains and gusty winds to parts of the Cape Verde Islands off the coast of Africa in the next couple of days, forecasters added.

The third tropical wave, which was added to the NHC's 8 a.m. advisory, is located about halfway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles. It's producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Forecasters said that slow development is possible, but environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for additional development by the end of the week. As of Tuesday morning, there's a low (10%) chance of formation in the next seven days.

Should any of these storms develop, the next name up on the list is Francine.

When does hurricane season end?

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

