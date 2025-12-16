Orlando weather: Warmer temperatures set to return to Central Florida

The Brief Cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning. Temperatures will warm up this afternoon, with a high of 72° in Orlando. The warm-up will continue through the week, with the weekend nearing the 80s.



Today begins with a few isolated areas of patchy fog. While not terribly dense, it's a good idea to give yourself an extra few minutes to get out the door and to your destinations safely.

The jackets will be needed for most as well this morning as temperatures are in the 40s and 50s this morning. You'll be able to shed the jackets by this afternoon though, with temperatures warming up nicely. Plan for highs to be noticeably warmer than yesterday and closer to average, with a high of 72° in Orlando. For perspective, our average high in Orlando is 74°.

Skies will remain partly clear with a mix of sunshine and clouds for much of the day. The vast majority of Central Florida will be dry. However, a few spotty sprinkles and light showers can't be ruled out along the coast. Only a 10% chance of rain is anticipated as most of these showers will be brief and light.

Tuesday night's forecast

Partly cloudy skies and a few areas of patchy fog will be possible overnight. Temperatures will be a bit milder and closer to average, with lows falling into the low to mid 50s for most.

Warmer weather on the way

Temperatures will be warming up in a big way the rest of this week and even into the weekend. For Wednesday, plan for highs to climb into the mid 70s.

By Thursday and Friday, highs will soar into the upper 70s, coming just a degree or two shy of 80°. This trend will continue into the weekend as well, with highs nearing 80 degrees.

A few spotty showers will be possible Wednesday as a warm front lifts into the area. Only a 10% chance of rain is on the way Wednesday before chances bump up slightly to 20% Thursday into Friday. This will be due to a weak disturbance coming into play.

A fading cold front will move through Central Florida early Friday. Temperatures won't see a dramatic drop, however winds will pick up slightly and shift from the south to out of the north.

As a whole, the weekend looks to remain dry and partly to mostly sunny.