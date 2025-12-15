Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Cold front brings chilly temperatures to Central Florida

Published  December 15, 2025 7:41am EST
Orlando Weather AM Forecast: December 15, 2025

A cooler start to the workweek, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Looking ahead, warmer weather will return and temperatures will be in the 80s by the weekend. FOX Storm Team meteorologist Brooks Garner takes a look a the forecast.

The Brief

    • Monday begins with chilly temperatures. 
    • Temperatures will only reach highs in the 60s today. 
    • Warmer weather is on the way, with temperatures in the 70s, 80s by the weekend. 

ORLANDO, Fla. - Our Monday begins on a chilly and windy note across Central Florida. A Wind Advisory is in place for our coastal areas until 9am for gusts up to 35 mph+. 

Temperatures will go from the 40s and 50s this morning to highs only reaching the 60s this afternoon. We'll be nearly 10 degrees below normal, with a high of 65° today in Orlando. 

Skies will be partly clear. Plan for a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day.

Monday night's forecast

We'll turn chilly again tonight. Temperatures will fall and dip down into the 40s and 50s for lows tomorrow morning.

The week ahead

Temperatures will gradually bounce back to near-normal values by the end of this week. We'll make it back into the upper 60s and low 70s for highs tomorrow, and we'll only go up from there.

For this weekend, highs will be back into the upper 70s and low 80s. A few spotty showers will be possible Thursday into Friday as a weak disturbance comes into play. 

So far, only a 20% chance of rain is anticipated.

