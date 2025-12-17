Orlando weather: Rain chances increase for Central Florida

The Brief Pleasant weather today, with a stray shower possible. Cloudy Thursday with showers possible in the evening. Weather this weekend will be nice.



Variably cloudy skies with an east breeze at 8-15 mph, and a 10-20% chance of a shower. High 75°.

Wednesday night's forecast

Partly cloudy, low 61°.

Rest of the week

A weak system moves across our region Thursday night, producing a few spotty showers and a downpour, especially north of Orlando.

Areas in the Panhandle should get the most rain and thankfully, this will impact areas which really need the rain, as they're facing extreme drought.

In the wake of that system, we'll enjoy a pleasant weekend with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s to near 80° Sunday, which is the Winter Solstice at 10:03am, representing the first day of winter.