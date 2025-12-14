Orlando weather: Warming Sunday before cold front arrives

The warming trend continues into Sunday ahead of our next cold front. This is slated to move in later in the evening on Sunday. Temperatures look to top out close to 80° around Orlando, which is around 5° above average for this time of year.

We'll see a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day with maybe a spotty sprinkle as this front swings on through. Most are not expected to see any rain though. Sunday night, temps look to tumble back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. You'll probably want that jacket early on Monday.

Our NW locales, like Gainesville, will slide back closer to freezing, which is where we find Freeze Warnings for Alachua and Gilchrist Counties. Bundle up! The wind also picked up behind the cold front overnight with wind gusts up near 40 mph near the coast. This is where we have Wind Advisories into Monday AM.

The chill grips Central Florida to kick off the workweek with highs only in the lower to middle 60s! As high pressure quickly builds, that wind will switch from the north to northeast, and that will make for a spotty shower threat. The highest chances for these will be closer to the coast, with chances near the metro only around 10%.

The wind stays elevated through the day but as this system departs, the wind will start to lighten up. In the AM, it's going to be blustery, making it feel that much colder.

Wind gusts early in the day will be around 20–30 mph. With the wind, the beaches and water won't be the best place to be. High Surf Advisories are in effect through 7 PM Monday evening.

The colder air settles on Monday night with overnight lows expected to fall into the middle to upper 40s. The 30s are on the table for our NW neighborhoods.

Looking ahead

The cold snap is short-lived, with temps quickly rebounding throughout the workweek. Highs by Tuesday jumped back into the 70s under just a few clouds.

It'll be beautiful to be out and about. Wednesday will feature a bit more cloud cover as a warm front looks to lift in and that could bring a stray shower or two.

Highs then soar into the upper 70s Thursday and Friday ahead of another cold front. This one looks to slide our way on Friday. It could bring us a few showers, but right now, chances are pretty slim.