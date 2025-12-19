Orlando weather: Pleasant, cooler weekend ahead for Central Florida

The Brief Mild start to the day across Central Florida, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. Overnight, the weather will be much cooler, with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s. The weekend will be pleasant. Expect sunny skies and dry conditions.



We're off to a very mild start to our day across Central Florida. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s as you make your way out the door.

The unseasonably warm temperatures will continue into this afternoon as highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. In Orlando, plan for a high of 80° which is well above our normal high of 74°.

There will be a few areas of minor patchy dense fog to be mindful of this morning, but this will clear out steadily after sunrise. As a cold front pushes through, winds will pick up with gusts up to 20-25 mph.

A few very isolated sprinkles will be possible today as well, but these will be brief, quick-moving, and light. Any lingering cloud cover will gradually fade and clear after sunset.

Friday night's forecast

What to expect:

Winds turn calmer overnight. Temperatures will be cooler, however, as lows fall back into the low and mid 50s.

A few isolated areas, especially northwest of Orlando, could see temperatures dip into the upper 40s.

Pleasant weekend ahead

This weekend will be a beautiful one. Temperatures will be comfortable, if not a bit on the warm side as highs reach the mid and upper 70s. We'll be nice and dry under mostly sunny skies through the weekend as well.

Late Sunday into early Monday features a weak cold front that will push into the region. This could help to spark a few isolated showers and drop our temperatures down by a degree or two by Monday afternoon.

Christmas week forecast

The rest of the week, including the Christmas holiday, will feature consistently warm temperatures and dry weather. Plan for highs to reach the mid 70s through Christmas Eve, and many spots nearing the upper 70s on Christmas Day.