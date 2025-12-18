Orlando weather: Cloudy Thursday as rain chances increase

The Brief Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Weak system overnight produces widely scattered showers. Remaining mild and skewing toward "warm."



Variably cloudy skies with scattered showers, especially this afternoon and evening. South wind 8-15 mph. High 80°.

Thursday night's forecast

Showers possible, low 68°. Chance for rain 30-40%.

Weekend weather

Pleasant weather sets in, with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies, with just a few high clouds from time to time. Great weather for anything outdoors.



Sunday is the first day of winter, with the solstice at 10:03 a.m.

Looking ahead to next week

Quiet weather conditions remain through Christmas, with a slightly cooler start to the week with highs in the mid-70s, but warming into the upper-70s as we head toward Christmas on Thursday.