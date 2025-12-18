Orlando weather: Cloudy Thursday as rain chances increase
ORLANDO, Fla. - Variably cloudy skies with scattered showers, especially this afternoon and evening. South wind 8-15 mph. High 80°.
Thursday night's forecast
Showers possible, low 68°. Chance for rain 30-40%.
Weekend weather
Pleasant weather sets in, with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies, with just a few high clouds from time to time. Great weather for anything outdoors.
Sunday is the first day of winter, with the solstice at 10:03 a.m.
Looking ahead to next week
Quiet weather conditions remain through Christmas, with a slightly cooler start to the week with highs in the mid-70s, but warming into the upper-70s as we head toward Christmas on Thursday.
The Source: This story was written with information from the FOX 35 Storm Team.