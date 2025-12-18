Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Cloudy Thursday as rain chances increase

By
Published  December 18, 2025 5:43am EST
Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Orlando
Orlando Weather AM Forecast: December 18, 2025

Orlando Weather AM Forecast: December 18, 2025

A mild morning before the warmer weather kicks in this afternoon. It will be a cloudy day, with the showers possible. FOX 35 Storm Team meteorologist Brooks Garner takes a look at the forecast.

The Brief

    • Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers.
    • Weak system overnight produces widely scattered showers.
    • Remaining mild and skewing toward "warm."

ORLANDO, Fla. - Variably cloudy skies with scattered showers, especially this afternoon and evening. South wind 8-15 mph. High 80°.

Thursday night's forecast

Showers possible, low 68°. Chance for rain 30-40%.

Weekend weather

Pleasant weather sets in, with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies, with just a few high clouds from time to time. Great weather for anything outdoors.

Sunday is the first day of winter, with the solstice at 10:03 a.m.

Looking ahead to next week

Quiet weather conditions remain through Christmas, with a slightly cooler start to the week with highs in the mid-70s, but warming into the upper-70s as we head toward Christmas on Thursday.

The Source: This story was written with information from the FOX 35 Storm Team.

Weather ForecastWeatherCentral Florida News