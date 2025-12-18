Christmas Day weather forecast for Orlando, Central Florida

The Christmas holiday in Florida is expected to be sunny – and no rain in sight.

FOX 35 meteorologist Noah Bergren said a high pressure system will be parked over the state, keeping rain and bad weather far away.

What is the Christmas forecast for Orlando?

Sunny. Clear skies. No snow.

In odd fashion, this year may be a year where Christmas ends up being the warmest holiday between Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. It will be nearly 10 degrees warmer than Halloween was in Orlando this year!

Image 1 of 2 ▼

COLDEST CHRISTMAS' IN ORLANDO

21° (1983)

25° (1906)

27° (1989)

30° (2022, 1929)

32° (1995, 1935)

HOTTEST CHRISTMAS' IN ORLANDO

86° (2015)

85° (1924, 1903)

84° (1932, 1921, 1916)

83° (2016, 1981, 1970, 1962, 1911, 1904)

82° (1987, 1974, 1951, 1944, 1931)

RECENT CHRISTMAS' IN ORLANDO