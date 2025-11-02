Truck goes airborne, crashes through home's roof

The Florida Highway Patrol said a driver lost control of his truck late Halloween, skidded across someone's yard, before crashing into their house. Photos showed the truck's front wheels smashed through the side of the house.

"We heard a ‘boom, boom', then a really loud ‘boom’ and we knew it was bad"

FHP said the crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Friday night on Fargo Drive in Melbourne. The driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado drove off the road and collided into a house. The driver was taken to Holmes Regional Hospital with serious injuries, FHP said.

The homeowners had to evacuate the house over concerns about its structural integrity following the crash.

"I’ve never seen anything like it in my life"

Christine and Scott MacLean both witnessed the crash on Holiday Springs.

"I've never seen anything like it in my life," Christine told FOX 35.

"We hear screeching. We heard a ‘boom, boom,’ then a really loud ‘boom,’ and we knew it was bad," said Scott.

Christine said a crane had to be brought in to remove the truck off the house.

"Luckily, no one else was injured, killed because this could have been a different scenario on a Halloween night," she said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.