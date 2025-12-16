2 Flagler County deputies hit by vehicle, taken to hospital

Two deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office were hit by a vehicle on Tuesday morning and taken to the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

What we know:

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said both deputies were part of the agency's Motors Unit. Both deputies were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center of Daytona Beach for treatment.

The crash happened on Palm Coast Parkway NE near Clubhouse Drive.

What we don't know:

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating the crash. FOX 35 has reached out to FHP for more information. The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

What they're saying:

"Please join Sheriff Rick Staly and the men and women of FCSO in keeping these deputies in your thoughts and prayers as they recover from this accident."