Crane collapse in Merritt Island: 2 workers killed, sheriff's office says

Two workers have died after a crane collapse at a construction site on Merritt Island in Florida, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35.

The collapse happened on Wednesday at a site on Borman Drive.

Tod Goodyear, spokesperson for BCSO, confirmed that two people were taken to the hospital, and both have since died. Their names have not been released pending family notifications.

Details on what happened and how the crane collapsed were not immediately released. Nor were details on the construction project.

Merritt Island weather

Showers and thunderstorms have been moving through Central Florida, including Brevard County, on Wednesday. FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar recorded strong wind gusts between 50-60 mph. At least one site in the area reported a wind gust of 53 mph.

To be clear, officials have not released a cause for why the crash collapsed.

