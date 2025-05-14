Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars to play international NFL games: Schedule, ticket info

The Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars will both head overseas to play international NFL games during the 2025 regular season.

It is two of seven international matches the NFL announced on Monday.

NFL international schedule

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Washington Commanders in Madrid, Spain, during Week 11, marking the first-ever NFL game hosted in that country, the NFL said.

You can see the full schedule below:

What we know:

The Jaguars will take on the LA Rams during Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season at Wembley Stadium in England.

The game is scheduled for Oct. 19, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time, U.S.).

The Dolphins will take on the Commanders during Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

The game is scheduled for Nov. 16, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time, U.S.).

