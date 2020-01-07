US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes
The new sanctions will target Iranian companies and eight senior officials.
Iran denies downing plane, says US and Canada should share evidence
Western leaders said the plane appeared to have been unintentionally hit by a missile just hours after Iran launched around a dozen ballistic missiles at two U.S. bases in Iraq.
Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down,' missile strikes caused no US casualties
Trump said Iran appears to be "standing down" and said no Americans or Iraqis were harmed in Iran's ballistic missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.
FAA issues emergency restriction for Iraq, Iran, Persian Gulf airspace after Iran missile attacks
The FAA notice comes hours after Iran took responsibility for firing more than a dozen ballistic missiles into Iraq that targeted U.S. and coalition forces.
Iran hit with magnitude 4.9 earthquake near nuclear plant
The quake struck in the southwestern part of the country near the Bushehr nuclear plant.
U.S. Army issues warning as text over 'official army draft' spreads
Officials with the U.S. Army have issued a warning to people as texts informing individuals that they have been selected for a military draft spread.