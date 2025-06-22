Florida leaders and lawmakers react to U.S. strikes on Iran
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida politicians have shared their reactions to President Trump's decision to air strike three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday evening.
"The United States struck three sites in Iran early Sunday, inserting itself into Israel’s war aimed at destroying the country’s nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe despite fears of a wider regional conflict," according to the Associated Press.
Following Saturday evening's attack, local politicians and leaders have taken to social media to react.
Representative Maxwell Frost | Democrat
Congressman Randy Fine | Republican
Representative Anna Eskamani | Democrat
Senator Rick Scott | Republican
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from local responses and updates from the Associated Press.