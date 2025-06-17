Orlando native stuck in Israel amid conflict with Iran

The Brief Israel began attacking Iran last week, in a preemptive strike against their nuclear weapons program. Iran has returned fire. The airspace over Israel is closed; no flights are going in or out amid the exchange of rockets with Iran. The U.S. embassy was damaged Monday night.



An Orlando man who recently arrived in Israel described scenes of terror and resilience as rocket attacks lit up the skies over Tel Aviv just hours after his arrival.

Dodging Missiles:

Levi Konikov left Orlando and arrived in Israel, near Tel Aviv, Thursday. By that night, missiles began raining down over the city.

"You look up at the sky, and you just see. It looks like you, countless of rockets just falling these red lights, just falling towards you," said Levi Konikov. "Everything shakes, the walls shake, they're loud, like booms. But that's like pretty intense."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is not interested in a ceasefire.

Getting to Safety:

Levi Konikov says the house where he’s staying does not have a bunker or other shelter where he can safely hide from the missile fire raining down over Tel Aviv. He says when the sirens start going off, he has about 90 seconds to make it to a shelter in a different building.

"The kids in preschool sleep with their shoes on by nap time. Because if there's a siren, there's not enough time to get all the kids' shoes on," he said. "They all have to get up and just run to the shelter."

Inside the Shelters:

The shelters are tightly packed. Konikov sent a video showing a man playing a lullaby on his phone for his infant inside the shelter.

Nearby Cities:

Konikov has been trying to stay productive during the day, heading to other nearby towns like Bat Yam to give food to soldiers searching through rubble for missing people.

"Words can't describe what it looks like over there," he said. "All the windows are busted out. There's glass and just debris everywhere. The cars are covered in a thick layer of like dust…it's like apocalyptic."

