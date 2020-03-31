NYC mayor urges national enlistment program for nurses and doctors
The mayor warned that if "we’re going to see hospitals simply unable to handle so many people who could be saved."
Marion County Sheriff's Office makes medical masks to protect healthcare workers
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is making medical masks for frontline healthcare providers.
Reese Witherspoon's clothing line giving free dresses to teachers
"During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children," the company wrote on Instagram.
Nurses gather to pray on rooftops during coronavirus pandemic
As hospital staffs across the country battle the coronavirus outbreak, many are turning to their faith to carry them through long, difficult days.
'You're Pawsome': Therapy dogs brighten days of employees as they work from home
Video released shows pups with warm words of comfort, like "sending virtual puppy kisses" and "we will get through this."
New England Patriots send plane to China, get 1.2 million N95 masks for Massachusetts: reports
Patriots team owner Robert Kraft sent the organization’s private plane to China to pick up much-needed protective equipment for medical workers in the state, according to multiple reports.
Disney donating rain ponchos, 100K masks to hospitals in battle against coronavirus
“Since taking the unprecedented steps of closing our theme parks and stores and suspending our cruises, we have continued to focus on ways we can make a difference during this time,” Disney said in a press release.
Kroger announces 'Hero Bonus' for all hourly frontline workers
Grocery store chain Kroger has announced it will pay all hourly frontline employees extra during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tyson giving $60M in bonuses to truck drivers, frontline workers during coronavirus outbreak
Eligible team members will receive a $500 bonus, payable during the first week of July.
‘I burst into tears’: State trooper gives cardiologist N95 masks instead of speeding ticket
“This complete stranger... shared his precious masks with me, without my even asking,” Sarosh Ashraf Janjua wrote on Facebook.
‘Heartbeat of America’: Health care workers honored with red light atop Empire State Building in NYC
The Empire State Building used its LED light system to honor health care workers fighting the novel coronavirus.