Shot, abandoned cat ‘Gracie' finds new home for the holidays

Gracie, an 8-month-old cat who was abandoned at a county animal shelter with multiple bullet fragments lodged in her head, has recovered and found a permanent home in time for the holidays.

Gracie was brought to the shelter in September with what appeared to be an injured eye. Veterinarians later discovered this was more complicated.

The backstory:

Gracie was left at the Brevard County Animal Shelter on Eau Gallie in September.

She came in with what looked like an infected eye, but no one knew at that time how badly she’d been hurt.

The Five Friends Animal Rescue founders saw her intake photo and immediately reached out to pull her from the shelter. They knew she needed special care to get better.

What vets found

Veterinarians started surgery on her face immediately and discovered bullet fragments lodged in her small head. At only eight months, the kitten went through five surgeries on her eye and in her mouth to remove all the pieces of bullets. Rescuers think she was shot twice in the face.

Her eye had to be amputated, and there was concern about her getting infections. It took from September to December to complete all the surgeries. Now, Gracie is in the clear and thriving with her forever family.

What they're saying:

The rescuers who saved Gracie can’t believe she’s been through so much trauma but are glad she’s surrounded by love now.

"Animals, they lose limbs, they lose eyes. They’re not like people. They bounce back so well," said Diana Klotz with Five Friends.

Tragically, this isn’t the first case of an animal being shot coming in to the animal rescue.

"We’re kind of drawn to ones that need something," said Janelle Biss about the rescue. "She was at least shot twice."

What you can do:

Local shelters are full of dogs and cats who need new homes for the holidays. If you’re considering a new pet, these rescuers say you need to know the commitment animals take.

Research breeds and expenses before adopting. Also, look at local rescues and shelters instead of breeders to give orphaned animals a shot.