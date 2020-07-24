Orlando healthcare workers gifted with blue heart-shaped monument

article

Orlando healthcare workers were given a special gift on Friday to honor them for the work they've done on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers at Orlando Health - Health Central Hospital received a blue heart-shaped concrete monument that now sits in the hospital's courtyard.

The concrete monument is a gift from Orlando Health and CEMEX USA to thank workers who are helping in the fight against COVID-19.

The project was brought to life by General contractor, Edwards Concrete Company, and Bruns, Inc.who helped design and construct the heart.

The monument was placed in the courtyard with a special ceremony by representatives from CEMEX USA and Orlando Health.

Advertisement

According to CEMEX USA , the company donated and poured approximately 15 yards of white concrete for the courtyard and a specialty blue concrete to create the light-blue heart monument, a symbol of love and support for healthcare workers.

"Our frontline healthcare workers are essential in the fight against COVID-19, and they are doing all they can to help keep people in the community safe," said CEMEX USA Regional President—Florida Region Jeff Bobolts.

To have a complete courtyard for the heart, railings surrounding the project were provided by The College Companies and Florida Fence Products. Additionally, landscaping around the heart was supplied by BrightView Landscape Development.

Along with the blue heart, two courtyard benches were donated by Parkforms, Inc., and Allen and Company, Inc.

“We’re always appreciative when members of our community take the time to acknowledge the efforts of our team members,” said Mark Marsh, President of Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital. “This new monument and courtyard will not only serve as a reminder of the important work being done here daily but will also provide our team members a quiet place just outside our hospital doors to relax and reflect.”