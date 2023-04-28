Young wrestler has big dreams under tutelage of former WWE star Adrian Jaoude

Leon Diamond is fairly new to wrestling, but the 7-year-old has picked up the sport with ease.

"I like that you can pin people and get points," Diamond said.

He recently placed third in his age group at the Adidas National Wrestling Championship in Independence, Missouri. Now Diamond is hungry for even more.

"I want to get first in the world and I want to represent the world," Diamond said.

Diamond is learning from the best. His instructor is former WWE star, Adrian Jaoude, better known by his stage name, Arturo Ruas. Has been teaching jiu-jitsu and wrestling at Gracie Barra in Lake Nona since he stepped into retirement.

"When I finished WWE. I was like okay, now it’s time to open my school and share the knowledge. Now they’re competing, and I feel that I haven’t stopped," Jaoude said.

Diamond is Jaoude’s first student to place at nationals in wrestling. Jaoude believes this is just the beginning.

"Leon is raising the level of the school. All the kids want to be like him. All the kids want to be like Leon. They see his trophy, they want to get the trophy," Jaoude said. "You train in a place with champions, you build."