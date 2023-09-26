UCF men's basketball to host 2022 National Champion Kansas in Big 12 home opener: See the full schedule

It's officially Big 12 season for the Knights!

The Big 12 Conference unveiled the men's and women's basketball schedules for the 2023-24 season, marking UCF's inaugural schedule after making the leap from the American Athletic Conference.

UCF men's basketball 2023-24 schedule

UCF men's basketball head coach Johnny Dawkins will lead the Knights, who finished the 2022-23 season 19-15 overall, when they host their first home conference game against 2022 National Champion Kansas on January 10. The Jayhawks are among two of the three most recent national champions, including Baylor in 2021, who will make the trip to Orlando this season.

"We’re looking forward to playing a great schedule against the top teams in the nation on a nightly basis," Dawkins said in a press release. "It will only continue to enhance our brand here at UCF and give us the opportunity to position ourselves to do some amazing things in the Big 12. Having an opportunity to play two previous national champions on our home court is something that will be great for the city of Orlando as well as our fan base."

The Knights will also make first-time trips to Kansas, BYU, Texas, Baylor, Iowa State and Texas Tech this season.

The majority of UCF's games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with a couple on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

"Opponents for this year’s Big 12 Conference schedule were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitive balance," the university said in a news release.

Check out the schedule below:

(Note: Big 12 Conference games marked in bold)

November 6: FIU

November 10: at Miami

November 16: Cal. St. Fullerton

November 19: at South Dakota State (Jacksonville Classic)

November 20: at Charlotte or George Mason (Jacksonville Classic)

November 26: Stetson

December 2: Lipscomb

December 6: Jacksonville

December 10: Ole Miss

December 18: Maine

December 21: Florida A&M

December 29: Bethune-Cookman

January 6: at Kansas State

January 10: Kansas

January 13: BYU

January 17: at Texas

January 20: at Houston

January 23: West Virginia

January 27: at Cincinnati

January 31: Baylor

February 3: Oklahoma

February 10: at Texas Tech

February 13: at BYU

February 17: Cincinnati

February 20: at West Virginia

February 24: Texas Tech

February 28: at Oklahoma State

March 2: Iowa State

March 6: Houston

March 9: at TCU

The 2024 Big 12 Conference Championship is scheduled for March 12-16.

UCF women's basketball 2023-24 schedule

The women's squad will open conference play at Oklahoma on December 30 before hosting the first Big 12 matchup at home on January 3 against Oklahoma State.

This marks head coach Sytia Messer's second season as the Knights' head coach. Last year, the team finished 14-15 overall.

On the schedule, UCF will host a few first-time opponents, including Kansas State and Texas.

Game times and TV channels will be announced at a later date.

November 6: Bethune-Cookman

November 13: Anderson

November 20: Auburn

November 23: at Jackson State (Discovery Puerto Rico Classic)

November 24: at St. John's (Discovery Puerto Rico Classic)

November 25: at Sacred Heart (Discovery Puerto Rico Classic)

December 3: Campbell

December 11: New Orleans

December 18: FAU

December 19: Morgan State

December 30: at Oklahoma

January 3: Oklahoma State

January 6: Kansas State

January 10: at Cincinnati

January 13: West Virginia

January 20: at Baylor

January 23: at TCU

January 27: Houston

January 30: at West Virginia

February 3: Iowa State

February 7: Cincinnati

February 10: at Texas Tech

February 13: BYU

February 17: at Kansas State

February 21: at Oklahoma State

February 24: Texas

February 28: Kansas

March 2: at Houston

The Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship is scheduled for March 7-12.